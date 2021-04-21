Elrond (EGLD) Market Cap Hits $3.10 Billion

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One Elrond coin can currently be purchased for about $178.99 or 0.00332094 BTC on popular exchanges. Elrond has a total market capitalization of $3.10 billion and $227.55 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Elrond has traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00048073 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00008918 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00023849 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00009018 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Elrond

Elrond (EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 21,568,216 coins and its circulating supply is 17,331,625 coins. Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official website is elrond.com . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

