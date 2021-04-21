ELYSIA (EL) Price Tops $0.0192

ELYSIA (CURRENCY:EL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 21st. During the last week, ELYSIA has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. One ELYSIA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0192 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ELYSIA has a market cap of $53.32 million and $374,201.00 worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.49 or 0.00068038 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00021145 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000362 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.21 or 0.00094762 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $376.40 or 0.00683112 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00049243 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,064.83 or 0.07377137 BTC.

ELYSIA Profile

ELYSIA (EL) is a coin. ELYSIA’s total supply is 6,989,477,172 coins and its circulating supply is 2,781,450,190 coins. ELYSIA’s official Twitter account is @Elysia_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ELYSIA’s official website is elysia.kr . The official message board for ELYSIA is medium.com/@support_83096

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysia is a P2P digital marketplace connecting real estate buyers and sellers worldwide. The project aims to help real estate developers issue and list ‘real estate tokens’ onto its white-label platform so that buyers can search and compare for real estate investment opportunities. Tokens offered at Elysia platform represent 1) ownership of the real estate asset, 2) equity in a legal structure that owns the asset, 3) an interest in debt secured by the real estate and 4) stream of income based on cash flows from the asset. The Elysia token (EL) is used for transactions such as ecosystem participation registration requirements, real estate token transaction fees, transaction fees for real estate tokens, portfolio commodity investment fees and is a means of payment for the transfer of value to all participants in the Elysia ecosystem.”

