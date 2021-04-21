Elysian (ELY) Trading Up 3.3% Over Last Week

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 21st. In the last seven days, Elysian has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. Elysian has a market capitalization of $370,043.64 and approximately $849,328.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elysian coin can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00067517 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00020479 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.00 or 0.00094397 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $362.11 or 0.00670226 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $4,287.92 or 0.07936441 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00049543 BTC.

About Elysian

Elysian (CRYPTO:ELY) is a coin. Its launch date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 coins. Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io . The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

Elysian Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

