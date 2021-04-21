Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) Trading 4.2% Higher

Shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) traded up 4.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.54 and last traded at $35.00. 795 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.60.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) in a report on Friday, February 5th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.08.

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC and console games for the gaming market in Europe, the United States, Sweden, and internationally. The company's game catalogue consists of 190 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z, and others.

