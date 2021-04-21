Emercoin Price Hits $0.26 (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 17.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One Emercoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000473 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Emercoin has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. Emercoin has a market cap of $12.12 million and approximately $199,390.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Emercoin alerts:

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 45.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00025354 BTC.

Emercoin Coin Profile

EMC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 47,306,044 coins. Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Emercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.