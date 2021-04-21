Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Empire State Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ESRT stock opened at $11.06 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.35. Empire State Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $5.19 and a 52 week high of $12.11. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -1,104.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ESRT. Evercore ISI reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Empire State Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.31.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

