Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Price Down 21.8% Over Last Week

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. Empty Set Dollar has a total market cap of $60.83 million and $482,311.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded down 21.8% against the dollar. One Empty Set Dollar coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000253 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00062528 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.55 or 0.00273583 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004428 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $556.17 or 0.01031215 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00024251 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $354.03 or 0.00656413 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53,888.85 or 0.99917287 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Coin Profile

Empty Set Dollar was first traded on August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans . Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Empty Set Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Empty Set Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Empty Set Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

