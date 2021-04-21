Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,114 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.43% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals worth $3,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,406,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,393,000 after acquiring an additional 190,493 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 179.4% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 178,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,534,000 after purchasing an additional 114,907 shares during the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 825,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,784,000 after purchasing an additional 62,226 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 240,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,944,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $1,303,000. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.88.

Shares of ENTA opened at $51.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.53 and its 200-day moving average is $47.09. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.32 and a 12-month high of $58.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.08 and a beta of 0.54.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $31.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.73 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

