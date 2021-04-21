Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.11

Shares of Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$7.11 and traded as high as C$8.00. Enerflex shares last traded at C$7.74, with a volume of 390,223 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EFX shares. CIBC raised their price target on Enerflex from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Enerflex from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Enerflex from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on Enerflex from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$694.12 million and a PE ratio of 7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.34, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.31. The company had revenue of C$298.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$250.60 million. Research analysts expect that Enerflex Ltd. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

Enerflex Company Profile (TSE:EFX)

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

