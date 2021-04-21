Energy Recovery Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ERII)

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 2,782 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 290% compared to the typical daily volume of 713 call options.

In other news, SVP Rodney Clemente sold 28,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $514,732.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,876.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Farshad Ghasripoor sold 16,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $285,124.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 71,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,492 shares of company stock worth $2,353,024 in the last ninety days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 100,752 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 30.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 10,394 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 27,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 44,741 shares in the last quarter. 40.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ERII stock traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.50. The company had a trading volume of 55,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,467. Energy Recovery has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $20.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.35 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.28 and a 200 day moving average of $13.85.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $26.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.12 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 20.61%. On average, equities analysts predict that Energy Recovery will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ERII shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Energy Recovery in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. It designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs, such as our hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation pumps.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.