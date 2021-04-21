Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) PT Raised to $10.00

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 26.10% from the company’s previous close.

ET has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $7.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.30 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Energy Transfer has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $9.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.78.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $10.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.