Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) PT Raised to $10.00

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 26.10% from the company’s previous close.
ET has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.25.
Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $7.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.30 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Energy Transfer has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $9.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.78.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.
Energy Transfer Company Profile
Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.
