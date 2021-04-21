Enigma (ENG) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.86 Million

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 21st. One Enigma coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000383 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Enigma has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. Enigma has a total market cap of $2.86 million and approximately $4.43 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Enigma alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $292.19 or 0.00547729 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006145 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00030092 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,812.87 or 0.03398328 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000038 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000130 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 39.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Enigma Coin Profile

Enigma (CRYPTO:ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 coins and its circulating supply is 13,993,018 coins. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co . Enigma’s official website is enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Enigma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enigma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enigma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.