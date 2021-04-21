Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 74.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23,600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENPH. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,010,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,633,853,000 after buying an additional 1,976,690 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,087,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 459.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,073,000 after purchasing an additional 688,460 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,044,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $183,329,000 after purchasing an additional 420,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,251,000. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $147.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.88 and a 200 day moving average of $154.31. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.34 and a 12 month high of $229.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The company had revenue of $264.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 27,394 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.31, for a total value of $4,008,016.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 917,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,257,567.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $1,176,903.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 123,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,302,709.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 226,471 shares of company stock valued at $37,630,844 over the last 90 days. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ENPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $245.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $118.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Susquehanna upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.95.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

