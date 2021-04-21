Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

GMVHF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GMVHF opened at $22.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.01. Entain has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $23.30.

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

