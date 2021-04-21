Enterprise Products Partners L.P. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share (NYSE:EPD)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) – US Capital Advisors cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.52. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ FY2023 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EPD. Mizuho upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.77.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $22.86 on Wednesday. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.38.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.72%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.7% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 27,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 17,410 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 5,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.5% in the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 11,508 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.2% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 10,834 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

