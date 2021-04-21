Enviva Partners (EVA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $277.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.50 million. Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 2.20%. On average, analysts expect Enviva Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EVA opened at $47.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Enviva Partners has a twelve month low of $29.53 and a twelve month high of $53.96. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.68 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 520.00%.

EVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Enviva Partners from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Enviva Partners from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Enviva Partners from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Enviva Partners from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Enviva Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.80.

About Enviva Partners

Enviva Partners, LP produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company.

