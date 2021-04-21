EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Upgraded at Scotiabank

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) was upgraded by equities researchers at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $86.00 target price on the energy exploration company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $72.00. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.69.

NYSE:EOG opened at $68.57 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.33 and a 200 day moving average of $55.25. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $77.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.86 and a beta of 2.09.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $466,600.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,936,416.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $245,147.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 51,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1,136.4% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $56,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

