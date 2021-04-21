Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Shares Down 3.5%

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) was down 3.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.11 and last traded at $12.29. Approximately 890 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,011,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.73.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EOSE shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Eos Energy Enterprises from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.07.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($7.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($6.88). The firm had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.97 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 13,277.2% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 33,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 33,193 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

About Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.