EOS Market Capitalization Achieves $6.29 Billion (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One EOS coin can currently be bought for about $6.60 or 0.00011901 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, EOS has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. EOS has a total market cap of $6.29 billion and $3.26 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EOS alerts:

Ark (ARK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003719 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00005041 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 34.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000048 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 61.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000873 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,028,896,235 coins and its circulating supply is 952,729,157 coins. EOS’s official website is eos.io . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

Buying and Selling EOS

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.