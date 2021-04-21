EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Equities research analysts expect EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) to report sales of $1.09 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for EQT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $976.26 million to $1.18 billion. EQT posted sales of $1.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that EQT will report full year sales of $4.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.91 billion to $4.38 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $4.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow EQT.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.18. EQT had a negative net margin of 78.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.31 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on EQT from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on EQT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of EQT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $17.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. EQT has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $20.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of EQT by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in EQT by 2,048.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in EQT by 414.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT during the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

