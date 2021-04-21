Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.75-7.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.575-4.675 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.44 billion.Equifax also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.60-1.70 EPS.

EFX stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $192.63. 879,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,109. The company has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of 53.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Equifax has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $196.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.86.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

EFX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equifax from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, CIBC began coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $182.43.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

