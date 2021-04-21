Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.60-1.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14-1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.08 billion.Equifax also updated its FY21 guidance to $6.75-7.05 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC started coverage on Equifax in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Equifax from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Equifax from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Equifax presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $182.43.

Shares of Equifax stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $192.63. 879,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,109. Equifax has a 12-month low of $128.23 and a 12-month high of $196.47. The stock has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $178.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.86.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.44. Equifax had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equifax will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

