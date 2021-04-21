Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.44 EPS

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.44, RTT News reports. Equifax had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equifax updated its Q2 guidance to $1.60-1.70 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $6.75-7.05 EPS.

Shares of EFX stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $192.63. The company had a trading volume of 879,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $178.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.03. Equifax has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $196.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Equifax from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, CIBC started coverage on Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.43.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

