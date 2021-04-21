Equinix (EQIX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $6.03 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Equinix to post $22 EPS for the current fiscal year and $24 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EQIX opened at $726.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $667.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $714.23. The stock has a market cap of $65.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.40, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Equinix has a one year low of $586.73 and a one year high of $839.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 50.33%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $825.58.

In other news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.93, for a total transaction of $114,228.10. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,630 shares in the company, valued at $5,798,755.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.96, for a total value of $1,738,031.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,967,171.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,836 shares of company stock worth $6,692,520 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

