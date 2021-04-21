Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MMP)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.96.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.24 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. The company’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share.

MMP has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Truist downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $45.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.53 and a 200-day moving average of $42.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.08. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $32.61 and a 1-year high of $49.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 365,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,502,000 after acquiring an additional 77,165 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 43,773 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 11,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $1.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.03%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.34%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

