Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for The AES Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AES)

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The AES in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.27.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The AES had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.03%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AES. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The AES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.13.

The AES stock opened at $28.25 on Wednesday. The AES has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $29.07. The company has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.16 and a 200-day moving average of $24.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.1505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The AES by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,721,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,050,949,000 after purchasing an additional 12,701,749 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The AES by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,674,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,852,000 after purchasing an additional 35,748 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The AES by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,348,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,701,000 after purchasing an additional 453,990 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The AES by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,927,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,790,000 after purchasing an additional 258,554 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in The AES by 0.5% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,859,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,667,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

The AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

