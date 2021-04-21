Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Unity Bancorp, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:UNTY)

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Unity Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson analyst C. Keith anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Unity Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $2.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on UNTY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unity Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Unity Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ UNTY opened at $21.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.53 and its 200 day moving average is $18.30. Unity Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.56 and a 52 week high of $23.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $221.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.42.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 25.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Unity Bancorp by 302.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Unity Bancorp by 229.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 16,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mary E. Gross sold 1,467 shares of Unity Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $29,545.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,068 shares in the company, valued at $323,609.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.95%.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

