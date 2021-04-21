Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Dycom Industries, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DY)

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Dycom Industries in a research report issued on Sunday, April 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ FY2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DY. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.33.

NYSE DY opened at $90.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.49 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.86 and a 200-day moving average of $79.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Dycom Industries has a 1-year low of $25.15 and a 1-year high of $101.16.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). Dycom Industries had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $750.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Dycom Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total transaction of $145,797.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,759 shares in the company, valued at $725,156.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Higgins sold 3,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $340,301.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,717,909.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $820,000. Hill City Capital LP acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter worth $41,083,000. Peconic Partners LLC boosted its position in Dycom Industries by 8,350.1% during the fourth quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 507,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,289,000 after purchasing an additional 501,005 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 520.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,977,000 after acquiring an additional 499,507 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

