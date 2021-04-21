Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 21st (AAP, ACM, AN, BK, BZUN, CCL, DOV, EDU, FLR, GIL)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, April 21st:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $193.00 to $228.00.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $227.00.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $69.00 to $80.00.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) had its price target increased by Truist from $80.00 to $100.00.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $58.00 to $56.00.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $60.00 to $57.00.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from $14.00 to $20.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $159.00 to $170.00.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $19.80 to $21.50.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $18.00 to $23.00.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its target price raised by TD Securities to C$47.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $45.00.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $43.00 to $55.00.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $54.00.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) had its target price increased by Truist from $35.00 to $50.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $862.00 to $939.00.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $129.00 to $156.00.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $38.00 to $45.00.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) had its price target raised by Truist from $120.00 to $130.00.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $103.00 to $118.00.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from $22.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price lowered by Truist from $630.00 to $600.00.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) was given a €450.00 ($529.41) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from $55.00 to $70.00. Berenberg Bank currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $1,315.00 to $1,475.00.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $56.00 to $60.00.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $63.00 to $65.00.

