Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 21st (AAP, ACM, AN, BK, BZUN, CCL, DOV, EDU, FLR, GIL)

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2021


Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, April 21st:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $193.00 to $228.00.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $227.00.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $69.00 to $80.00.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) had its price target increased by Truist from $80.00 to $100.00.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $58.00 to $56.00.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $60.00 to $57.00.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from $14.00 to $20.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $159.00 to $170.00.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $19.80 to $21.50.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $18.00 to $23.00.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its target price raised by TD Securities to C$47.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $45.00.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $43.00 to $55.00.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $54.00.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) had its target price increased by Truist from $35.00 to $50.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $862.00 to $939.00.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $129.00 to $156.00.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $38.00 to $45.00.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) had its price target raised by Truist from $120.00 to $130.00.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $103.00 to $118.00.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from $22.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price lowered by Truist from $630.00 to $600.00.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) was given a €450.00 ($529.41) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from $55.00 to $70.00. Berenberg Bank currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $1,315.00 to $1,475.00.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $56.00 to $60.00.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $63.00 to $65.00.

