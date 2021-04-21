Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 21st (AAPL, ABI, ALV, ASML, B4B3, BMW, BN, CA, CS, DTE)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, April 21st:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was given a $83.00 target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) was given a €57.00 ($67.06) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Allianz (FRA:ALV)

was given a €225.00 ($264.71) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

ASML (EPA:ASML) was given a €590.00 ($694.12) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ASML (EPA:ASML) was given a €620.00 ($729.41) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Metro (ETR:B4B3) was given a €9.00 ($10.59) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €115.00 ($135.29) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Danone (EPA:BN) was given a €62.00 ($72.94) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Carrefour (EPA:CA) was given a €17.50 ($20.59) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AXA (EPA:CS) was given a €27.00 ($31.76) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €19.00 ($22.35) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ENI (ETR:ENI) was given a €11.70 ($13.76) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Total (EPA:FP) was given a €46.60 ($54.82) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) was given a €160.00 ($188.24) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) was given a €535.00 ($629.41) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) was given a €13.40 ($15.76) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was given a $80.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kering (EPA:KER) was given a €680.00 ($800.00) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kering (EPA:KER) was given a €750.00 ($882.35) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kering (EPA:KER) was given a €618.00 ($727.06) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Kering (EPA:KER) was given a €730.00 ($858.82) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kering (EPA:KER) was given a €620.00 ($729.41) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) was given a €300.00 ($352.94) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) was given a €71.30 ($83.88) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) was given a GBX 1,937 ($25.31) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) was given a €117.00 ($137.65) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) was given a €110.00 ($129.41) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) was given a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Rogers (VTX:ROG) was given a CHF 360 target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rogers (VTX:ROG) was given a CHF 441 target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rogers (VTX:ROG) was given a CHF 375 target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) was given a €135.00 ($158.82) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Siltronic (FRA:WAF) was given a €145.00 ($170.59) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €117.00 ($137.65) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €112.00 ($131.76) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €97.00 ($114.12) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) was given a CHF 430 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

