Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 21st (AAPL, ABI, ALV, ASML, B4B3, BMW, BN, CA, CS, DTE)

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, April 21st:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was given a $83.00 target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) was given a €57.00 ($67.06) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Allianz (FRA:ALV) was given a €225.00 ($264.71) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

ASML (EPA:ASML) was given a €590.00 ($694.12) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ASML (EPA:ASML) was given a €620.00 ($729.41) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Metro (ETR:B4B3) was given a €9.00 ($10.59) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €115.00 ($135.29) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Danone (EPA:BN) was given a €62.00 ($72.94) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Carrefour (EPA:CA) was given a €17.50 ($20.59) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AXA (EPA:CS) was given a €27.00 ($31.76) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €19.00 ($22.35) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ENI (ETR:ENI) was given a €11.70 ($13.76) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Total (EPA:FP) was given a €46.60 ($54.82) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) was given a €160.00 ($188.24) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) was given a €535.00 ($629.41) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) was given a €13.40 ($15.76) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was given a $80.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kering (EPA:KER) was given a €680.00 ($800.00) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kering (EPA:KER) was given a €750.00 ($882.35) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kering (EPA:KER) was given a €618.00 ($727.06) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Kering (EPA:KER) was given a €730.00 ($858.82) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kering (EPA:KER) was given a €620.00 ($729.41) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) was given a €300.00 ($352.94) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) was given a €71.30 ($83.88) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) was given a GBX 1,937 ($25.31) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) was given a €117.00 ($137.65) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) was given a €110.00 ($129.41) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) was given a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Rogers (VTX:ROG) was given a CHF 360 target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rogers (VTX:ROG) was given a CHF 441 target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rogers (VTX:ROG) was given a CHF 375 target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) was given a €135.00 ($158.82) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Siltronic (FRA:WAF) was given a €145.00 ($170.59) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €117.00 ($137.65) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €112.00 ($131.76) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €97.00 ($114.12) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) was given a CHF 430 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.