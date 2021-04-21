Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 21st (ALIZY, AN, BOZTY, BTG, CS, CUK, D, DB, DBOEY, DLAKY)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, April 21st:

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) had its price target increased by Truist Securities from $80.00 to $100.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY)

had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. They currently have $5.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “B2Gold’s total gold production in first-quarter 2021 came in at 220,644 ounces, 9% above the budget. However, production declined 17% year on year due to planned higher waste stripping activities at the Fekola and Otjikoto mines. It reported consolidated gold revenues of $362 million, down from prior year quarter’s $380 million. B2Gold expects lower gold production in the first half of 2021 on planned significant waste stripping at the Fekola and Otjikoto mines. Meanwhile, the company is poised to gain from heavy exploration along with ongoing grassroots exploration programs. Its impressive operational and financial performance from its existing mines, expanding the Fekola Mine throughput and cost reduction efforts will drive its margin and cash flow. It expects total production in 2021 to lie between 970,000 ounces and 1,030,000 ounces.”

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $80.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $76.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fortive is benefiting from strength in Fortive Business System. Also, recurring revenues remained strong in the quarter. Both Professional Instrumentation and Industrial Technologies segments have performed well. Moreover, strong product pipelines and increasing buyouts should continue to improve its cloud market share. Further, robust Gilbarco Veeder-Root and Jacobs Vehicle Systems remain key growth catalysts for the company. However, the company is being impacted by a highly uncertain operating environment due to the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Also, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates and higher expenses pose serious risks. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to over a year.”

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from $270.00 to $330.00. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) was given a $60.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) was given a $176.00 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $122.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Prologis’ better-than-expected first-quarter 2021 core funds from operations (FFO) per share was driven by decent growth in rental income. Per management, the robust demand scenario from fourth-quarter 2020 has continued into 2021. It has also raised the 2021 outlook on the strength of its results and the market. Shares have outperformed the industry over the past three months. Along with the fast adoption of e-commerce, logistics real estate is anticipated to gain from a likely rise in inventory levels and given Prologis’ capacity to offer high-quality facilities in key markets and robust balance-sheet strength, it is well poised to bank on these trends. Yet, rising supply in several markets is likely to fuel competition and curb pricing power. Stabilization of e-commerce sales growth and more modest demand are concerns for rent hikes.”

Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) was given a €133.00 ($156.47) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) was given a €35.00 ($41.18) price target by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Under Armour have increased and outperformed the industry in the past three months. The recent momentum in the stock can be attributed to better-than-expected fourth-quarter 2020 results that gained from stellar e-commerce sales and strength in Asia-Pacific region. Markedly, the bottom line showcased an improvement from the year-ago quarter. Brand strength, cost containment and better execution contributed to this upbeat performance. Although traffic trends remained soft in the company's owned and operated retail outlets, the overall rate of conversion remained robust. The company now envisions revenues to increase in 2021. The company’s long-term growth strategy is focused on improving sales through ongoing product innovation, investments in own stores and acceleration of e-commerce, and selling more inventory at full price.”

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

