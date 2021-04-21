Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 21st (BMW, DWNI, LHN, LOTZ, MEURV, MLSS, MMI, MONOY, MPW, MYOV)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, April 21st:

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €93.00 ($109.41) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €87.00 ($102.35) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI)

was given a €53.00 ($62.35) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) was given a CHF 60 target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “CarLotz Inc. provides used vehicle consignment and Retail Remarketing(TM) business which provides corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. CarLotz Inc., formerly known as Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp., is based in RICHMOND, Va. “

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) was given a €265.00 ($311.76) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Milestone Scientific, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets and sells equipment and related disposable or consumable items and other products for use primarily by the dental practitioner. The company’s principal product is The Wand(TM), a computer controlled painless injection system enabling the practitioner to more quickly and effectively anesthetize patients in certain dental applications. The company also markets and sells: SplatrFree(TM) disposable prophy angles and related consumable products; and clinically oriented dental products. “

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Marcus & Millichap, Inc. operates a brokerage firm specializing in real estate investments. It offers commercial real estate investment brokerage services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, land, self-storage, seniors housing, manufactured housing, and mixed-use/other property types. The company also provides a range of advisory and consulting services to developers, lenders, owners, real estate investment trusts, high net worth individuals, pension fund advisors, and other institutions. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is based in Calabasas, California. “

MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Monotaro Co. provides consumable goods through its web site. Monotaro Co. is headquartered in Amagasaki, Japan. “

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT’s financing model allows hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their underlying real estate in order to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades, staff additions and new construction. Facilities include acute care hospitals, inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, and other medical and surgical facilities. “

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing and commercializing therapies for women’s health diseases and other endocrine-related disorders, including advanced prostate cancer. The company’s product candidate consists of relugolix which are in clinical trial, an oral once-daily small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Noble Midstream Partners LP is engaged in crude oil and natural gas exploration and production. Its operating area includes onshore which consists of US DJ Basin, Marcellus Shale, Eagle Ford Shale and Permian Basin as well as offshore in deepwater Gulf of Mexico, Eastern Mediterranean and West Africa. Noble Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, United States. “

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) was given a €55.30 ($65.06) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €277.00 ($325.88) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

