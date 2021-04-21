Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for April, 21st (AFLYY, AFYA, BCEI, BRG, CDLX, CERC, CPA, CRSP, CSX, CTXS)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, April 21st:

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a reduce rating to a hold rating.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI)

was upgraded by analysts at Truist from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $40.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $30.00.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a sell rating to a neutral rating. BTIG Research currently has $9.50 target price on the stock.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $150.00 target price on the stock.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) was upgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $95.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $85.00.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $172.00 price target on the stock.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $110.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $95.00.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $180.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $150.00.

EMS-CHEMIE (OTCMKTS:EMSHF) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating. The firm currently has $86.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $72.00.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $45.00 target price on the stock.

Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $130.00 price target on the stock.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $55.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $35.00.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has $181.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $171.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an underperform rating to a market perform rating.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $925.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $825.00.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $25.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $14.00.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating. Berenberg Bank currently has $91.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $67.00.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating. Scotiabank currently has $20.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $16.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $560.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $550.00.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $53.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $37.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $750.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $700.00.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) was upgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $39.00 target price on the stock.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $165.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $145.00.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) was upgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $48.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $46.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $105.00 target price on the stock.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $13.00 target price on the stock.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $77.00 price target on the stock.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) was upgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sumo Logic Inc. provides software solutions. The company’s Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform(TM) automates the collection, ingestion and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights. Sumo Logic Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ShockWave Medical, Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing and commercializing products for medical device treatment of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. ShockWave Medical, Inc. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $5.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Tricida, Inc. is a late-stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of novel therapeutics to address renal, metabolic and cardiovascular diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. Tricida, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $36.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is a homebuilder and land developer engaged in building single-family detached and attached homes for first-time buyers, move-up families to luxury and active adult customers. The company operates under the Taylor Morrison brand, Monarch brand and Darling Homes brand. It operates in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida and Texas. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Temenos Group AG provides software for bank and financial institutions. It operates primarily in Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East. Temenos Group AG is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $161.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TDK Corp. has a portfolio of technologies originally developed for its businesses involving electronic materials, components and devices, semiconductor, recording media and data storage devices. Its technical leadership includes materials research and development for dielectric, organic and semiconductor materials, process technologies for thick and thin film, metal, semiconductors and integration technologies. TDK technologies can be found in multimedia, video, television, personal computers, mobile communications, and semiconductors. (PRESS RELEASE) “

TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $3.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “TT electronics plc manufactures electronic and electrical components for the automotive, telecommunication and industrial engineering sectors. Its operating segment includes Transportation Sensing and Control, Industrial Sensing and Control, Advanced Components and Integrated Manufacturing Services segments. The company’s products include electronic components and systems, electrical cables, uninterruptible power supplies and generators. TT electronics plc is based in Woking, the United Kingdom. “

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Tufin Software Technologies Ltd develops security software. It provides a security policy management platform which brings automation and analytics to security and network operations. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd is based in Ramat Gan, Israel. “

UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “UCB SA is a Belgium-based biopharmaceutical and specialty chemical company that specializes in providing therapy for central nervous system disorders, including epilepsy, diabetic neuropathic pain, sclerosis and Parkinson’s disease. It also provides therapy in the areas of oncology, immunology, inflammation, allergy and respiratory diseases. UCB delivers small and large molecule solutions to specialists for use in the treatment of severe diseases. “

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $450.00 price target on the stock.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $180.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $155.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating. They currently have $75.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $65.00.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $160.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $136.00.

