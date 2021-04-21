Equitrans Midstream Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ETRN)

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 20,526 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,181% compared to the average volume of 900 call options.

Shares of NYSE:ETRN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.85. 207,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,103,492. Equitrans Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $11.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -24.69 and a beta of 2.23.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $367.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.15 million. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

ETRN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 31,824 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 9,262 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 180,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 8,951 shares during the period. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

