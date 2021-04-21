ESBC Market Capitalization Hits $774,700.94 (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded down 13.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One ESBC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0286 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ESBC has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. ESBC has a total market capitalization of $774,700.94 and $54,408.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About ESBC

ESBC (CRYPTO:ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 27,362,795 coins and its circulating supply is 27,083,461 coins. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ESBC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ESBC using one of the exchanges listed above.

