Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) CFO Sells $124,700.00 in Stock

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,703,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Essent Group stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.06. The stock had a trading volume of 856,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,068. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.32. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $50.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.34.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.12). Essent Group had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 46.59%. The company had revenue of $247.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,254,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,210,000 after acquiring an additional 16,112 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 170,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,362,000 after acquiring an additional 53,559 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,635,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ESNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

