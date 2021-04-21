Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) SVP Vijay Bhasin Sells 9,153 Shares

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 9,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $457,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 187,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,361,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ESNT traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 856,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,068. Essent Group Ltd. has a one year low of $23.65 and a one year high of $50.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.34.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.12). Essent Group had a net margin of 46.59% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $247.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 11.31%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Essent Group during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Essent Group during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Essent Group during the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

