EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Hits New 1-Year High at $85.30

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $85.30 and last traded at $84.88, with a volume of 14827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.82.

ESLOY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

The firm has a market cap of $74.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses & Readers. The Wholesale segment engages in the manufacture and wholesale distribution of luxury and sports eyewear.

