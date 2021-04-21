Ethbox (EBOX) Price Reaches $0.39 on Top Exchanges

Ethbox (CURRENCY:EBOX) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 21st. During the last week, Ethbox has traded down 25.7% against the US dollar. Ethbox has a market capitalization of $3.24 million and approximately $475,241.00 worth of Ethbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethbox coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000711 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ethbox alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.20 or 0.00060895 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.69 or 0.00278191 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004355 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $552.89 or 0.01013985 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00024466 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,216.62 or 0.99432481 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.33 or 0.00626000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ethbox Coin Profile

Ethbox’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,351,637 coins. Ethbox’s official Twitter account is @ethbox_official

Buying and Selling Ethbox

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.