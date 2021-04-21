Ether Kingdoms Token (IMP) Market Cap Tops $51,361.64

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded down 26.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. Ether Kingdoms Token has a total market cap of $51,361.64 and approximately $8,626.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether Kingdoms Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.69 or 0.00068422 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00020984 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $52.06 or 0.00094514 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $376.40 or 0.00683361 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00048984 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,051.26 or 0.07355140 BTC.

Ether Kingdoms Token Profile

Ether Kingdoms Token (CRYPTO:IMP) is a coin. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,775,016 coins. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official message board is medium.com/@imptoken . The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ether Kingdoms Token is imps.me

According to CryptoCompare, “IMP is short for “Impression”, a marketing term that indicates the number of times a particular piece of content is displayed without having the user perform any additional action. The project itself expects to revolutionize the modern advertising market, making it more competitive and profitable for all the participants at the same time. IMP is an ERC223 based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Ether Kingdoms Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Kingdoms Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Kingdoms Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Kingdoms Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

