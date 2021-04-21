Ether Zero Market Cap Achieves $1.49 Million (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 22% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 21st. In the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded up 155.1% against the US dollar. One Ether Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Ether Zero has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $758,078.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,430.96 or 0.04480659 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.45 or 0.00061648 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

Ether Zero (ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 223,152,451 coins and its circulating supply is 181,123,039 coins. Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Ether Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

