Ethereum Classic Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.58 Billion (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded up 58.1% against the dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $3.86 billion and approximately $2.58 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for about $33.16 or 0.00059749 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,427.66 or 0.04374387 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org . The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic is an attempt at keeping the Ethereum blockchain unaltered by the part of the community that opposed the hard fork and the return of The DAO funds. It started trading on Poloniex and is getting more and more traction. The Ethereum Classic mission statement is: “We believe in decentralized, censorship-resistant, permissionless blockchains. We believe in the original vision of Ethereum as a world computer you can't shut down, running irreversible smart contracts. We believe in a strong separation of concerns, where system forks are only possible in order to correct actual platform bugs, not to bail out failed contracts and special interests. We believe in censorship-resistant platform that can be actually trusted – by anyone.” Our block explorer data: total coins supply, total network hash rate, last block number and total difficulty are freely provided by https://gastracker.io/ In 2017, the Die Hard fork was implemented in ETC, removing the Ethereum difficulty bomb. Currently, there are no plans to move to Proof of Stake like Ethereum, although developers at the IOHK institute are developing a new PoS protocol for Ethereum Classic. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.