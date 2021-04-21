Ethereum Gold Trading Down 57.4% This Week (ETG)

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded 57% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Ethereum Gold has a total market capitalization of $182,518.58 and approximately $9.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Gold coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ethereum Gold has traded down 57.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.41 or 0.00068060 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00020748 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.81 or 0.00094264 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.84 or 0.00674660 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00048894 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,003.38 or 0.07283230 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Profile

Ethereum Gold is a coin. It launched on October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ethereum Gold is medium.com/@amandaETG . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Gold’s official website is www.etgproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Ethereum Gold Coin Trading

