Ethereum Push Notification Service (PUSH) Achieves Market Cap of $20.17 Million

Ethereum Push Notification Service (CURRENCY:PUSH) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 21st. Ethereum Push Notification Service has a market cap of $20.17 million and $3.92 million worth of Ethereum Push Notification Service was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Push Notification Service coin can now be bought for approximately $6.88 or 0.00012712 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Push Notification Service has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Push Notification Service alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00062996 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $148.43 or 0.00274441 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004404 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $548.86 or 0.01014800 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00024201 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $351.18 or 0.00649306 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53,941.23 or 0.99733685 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ethereum Push Notification Service Profile

Ethereum Push Notification Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,933,965 coins. Ethereum Push Notification Service’s official Twitter account is @epnsproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Push Notification Service is a decentralized notifications protocol that enables wallet addresses to receive notifications in a platform-agnostic fashion from both decentralized and centralized carriers. It also explores and describes the theory and technical aspects of the protocol/platform and the game theory that the protocol utilizes to ensure incentives for good actors in the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Push Notification Service

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Push Notification Service directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Push Notification Service should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Push Notification Service using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Push Notification Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Push Notification Service and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.