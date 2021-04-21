EthereumX Reaches Market Capitalization of $242,366.44 (ETX)

EthereumX (CURRENCY:ETX) traded 323% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 21st. Over the last seven days, EthereumX has traded 204.5% higher against the dollar. EthereumX has a total market cap of $242,366.44 and approximately $476.00 worth of EthereumX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EthereumX coin can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.14 or 0.00065083 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.03 or 0.00275608 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004444 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $574.06 or 0.01033892 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00024818 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $373.66 or 0.00672975 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55,449.66 or 0.99866520 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

EthereumX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,225,579 coins. The official website for EthereumX is etxco.com . EthereumX’s official Twitter account is @ETXCOINOFFICIAL

