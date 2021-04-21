EtherGem (EGEM) Price Hits $0.0447 on Exchanges

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One EtherGem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0447 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges. EtherGem has a total market capitalization of $871,721.19 and $4,325.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EtherGem has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.76 or 0.00068110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00021125 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000360 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.58 or 0.00094825 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.51 or 0.00680857 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,097.29 or 0.07389616 BTC.

About EtherGem

EtherGem (CRYPTO:EGEM) is a coin. Its launch date was March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EtherGem’s official website is egem.io . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

Buying and Selling EtherGem

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EtherGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

