ETNA Network Price Reaches $0.29 on Top Exchanges (ETNA)

ETNA Network (CURRENCY:ETNA) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. ETNA Network has a market cap of $3.51 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of ETNA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ETNA Network has traded down 30.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ETNA Network coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000551 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00062525 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.23 or 0.00276823 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004458 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $545.34 or 0.01032365 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00024087 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $341.30 or 0.00646104 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52,712.36 or 0.99788061 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ETNA Network Coin Profile

ETNA Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,079,542 coins. ETNA Network’s official Twitter account is @CyclopsFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “ETNA Network (ETNA) is a hybrid DeFI-type project that is set to bridge the gap between the decentralized space and the masses that are being left out due to the complexities in DeFi. ETNA DeBank Product is best described as a Digital asset system that combines a digital money market feature that supports the use of both cryptocurrencies and whitelisted NFTs as collaterals and the first Liquidity Protocol that is augmented with a Broker-Buyer type trading (BBT) Mechanism. “

