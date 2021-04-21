Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,948 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.76% of Eton Pharmaceuticals worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETON. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 195.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,548 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 11,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,052,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,560,000 after purchasing an additional 59,350 shares during the period. 29.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eton Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ETON. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Eton Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ ETON opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $10.30. The company has a market cap of $189.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.29.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts anticipate that Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Harrow Health, Inc. sold 1,518,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $10,626,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,982,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,874,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.