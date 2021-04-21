Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,923 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $4,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Associated Banc Corp increased its position in shares of Etsy by 450.0% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Etsy by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $206.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.70 and a 1 year high of $251.86. The company has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $211.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.21.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $617.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.86 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ETSY. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Etsy from $178.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Etsy from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Roth Capital raised their price target on Etsy from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Etsy from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Etsy from $162.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.09.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.26, for a total value of $180,020.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,961.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $1,412,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,977,341.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,965 shares of company stock valued at $12,427,770 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

