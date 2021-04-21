EUNO Trading 41.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. EUNO has a market cap of $16.33 million and $56,138.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EUNO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, EUNO has traded 41.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $521.80 or 0.00960732 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000869 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000387 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000025 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 37.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO (EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,180,379,135 coins. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

Buying and Selling EUNO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

